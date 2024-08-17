GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch: 20 coaches of Sabarmati Express derail near Kanpur

Published - August 17, 2024 09:13 am IST

At least 20 coaches of the Sabarmati Express passenger train (Train number 19168) derailed between Kanpur and Bhimsen station in Uttar Pradesh at 2:30 a.m. on August 17, 2024. The train runs between Ahmedabad and Varanasi. No injuries or deaths have been reported so far.

“The loco pilot said that some boulder hit the cattle guard (front portion) of the engine which got badly damaged and bent,” a Railway Board official said.

Seven trains have been cancelled and three diverted due to the derailment.

Officials are arranging buses and alternative modes of transport to carry passengers from the accident site to the Kanpur Railway Station and then to their respective destinations

