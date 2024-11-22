 />

November 22, 2024e-Paper

Watch: 100 Days since Hasina | Can Yunus handle Bangladesh turmoil? | Worldview

Watch: 100 Days since Hasina | Can Yunus handle Bangladesh turmoil? | Worldview

As Bangladesh’s interim government led by Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus completes a 100 days since the ouster of former PM Sheikh Hasina, what lies ahead for the country? Mr. Yunus discusses several issues with The Hindu in this exclusive interview

Published - November 22, 2024 10:18 pm IST

Suhasini Haidar
Suhasini Haidar

Bangladesh’s interim government, that was formed after protesting mobs forced former PM Sheikh Hasina to flee the country, says it has brought law and order under control, started a reforms process for a number of institutions, including electoral reforms in its first 100 days in office.

It also managed $1.5 bn in debt repayments, which has improved its image. It also begun a process of accountability against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for both corruption and criminality in order the crackdown on student protestors earlier this year, with about 1,500 believed to have been killed and nearly 20,000 injured.

In this exclusive interview to The Hindu, Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus discusses his government’s achievements in 100 days, his plans for elections, concerns about the rise of radicalism and the safety of minorities, the case against Ms. Hasina, among other issues.

Published - November 22, 2024 10:18 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.