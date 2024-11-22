Watch: 100 Days since Hasina | Can Yunus handle Bangladesh turmoil? | Worldview

Bangladesh’s interim government, that was formed after protesting mobs forced former PM Sheikh Hasina to flee the country, says it has brought law and order under control, started a reforms process for a number of institutions, including electoral reforms in its first 100 days in office.

It also managed $1.5 bn in debt repayments, which has improved its image. It also begun a process of accountability against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for both corruption and criminality in order the crackdown on student protestors earlier this year, with about 1,500 believed to have been killed and nearly 20,000 injured.

In this exclusive interview to The Hindu, Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus discusses his government’s achievements in 100 days, his plans for elections, concerns about the rise of radicalism and the safety of minorities, the case against Ms. Hasina, among other issues.