Uttar Pradesh schoolgirl grills police on Unnao rape survivor case

A schoolgirl posed some tough questions to Uttar Pradesh police officials who were delivering a lecture to students about women's safety. Citing the Unnao rape survivor's case as a glaring example of alleged administrative failure to deliver justice and protect the victim, the girl on Wednesday questioned a police official about how law enforcers would guarantee the safety of those who complain against "influential" persons, who harass or commit a crime against them.

The reference was to the case of the Unnao rape survivor against a BJP legislator. Her schoolmates present in the hall responded to her pointed question with loud claps. On July 28, a truck rammed into the vehicle in which the Unnao rape survivor, her counsel and two aunts were travelling into Raebareli. While she and her lawyer sustained grievous injuries, her aunts were killed on the spot.

The Uttar Pradesh Police filed a case of murder against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and nine others in connection with the accident. Probe in the case was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday after which the CBI registered a case in connection with the rape survivor's accident in Raebareli.