ADVERTISEMENT

Unpacking the U.S. indictment against Adani | Watch live

Updated - November 21, 2024 04:12 pm IST

In this live session, we will unpack what this U.S. indictment means for India’s business empire.

Indian businessman Gautam Adani, one of the world’s richest people, has been indicted in the U.S. on charges that he misled investors by concealing an alleged bribery scheme that was fueling his company’s massive solar energy project in India.

Gautam Adani U.S. indictment LIVE updates

In this live session, we will unpack what this U.S. indictment means for India’s business empire.

We are joined by Kunal Shankar, Deputy Business Editor; Krishnadas Rajagopal, Legal Correspondent; Devesh Kumar Pandey, Senior Assistant Editor covering crime; and Ashokamithran T, Senior Reporter who tracks the market.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US