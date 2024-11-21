 />
Updated - November 21, 2024 04:12 pm IST

Indian businessman Gautam Adani, one of the world’s richest people, has been indicted in the U.S. on charges that he misled investors by concealing an alleged bribery scheme that was fueling his company’s massive solar energy project in India.

Gautam Adani U.S. indictment LIVE updates

In this live session, we will unpack what this U.S. indictment means for India’s business empire.

We are joined by Kunal Shankar, Deputy Business Editor; Krishnadas Rajagopal, Legal Correspondent; Devesh Kumar Pandey, Senior Assistant Editor covering crime; and Ashokamithran T, Senior Reporter who tracks the market.

Published - November 21, 2024 03:35 pm IST

