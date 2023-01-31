HamberMenu
Union Budget 2023 | Expectations from the automobile industry

A video on the key expectations of the automobile sector from the Union budget 2023

January 31, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The domestic automobile sector is dealing with three broad issues, namely, supply chain constraints, inflationary pressures and the transition to electric mobility 

There would be expectations from the budget in creating more incentives to choose electric vehicles, uniform GST tax rates and incentives to reduce dependency on import of electrical components 

Push for EV 

The Indian government in 2015 introduced the FAME India scheme to promote electric and hybrid vehicles in the country 

The validity of the second phase of FAME is set to expire on March 31, 2024. 

The total sanctioned budgetary support was Rs 10,000 crore 

Now, manufacturers of electric vehicles want this to extended 

Report: Saptaparno Ghosh

Production: Gayatri Menon

Voiceover: Kanishkaa Balachandran

