Union Budget 2023 | Expectations from the automobile industry

The domestic automobile sector is dealing with three broad issues, namely, supply chain constraints, inflationary pressures and the transition to electric mobility
There would be expectations from the budget in creating more incentives to choose electric vehicles, uniform GST tax rates and incentives to reduce dependency on import of electrical components
Push for EV
The Indian government in 2015 introduced the FAME India scheme to promote electric and hybrid vehicles in the country
The validity of the second phase of FAME is set to expire on March 31, 2024.
The total sanctioned budgetary support was Rs 10,000 crore
Now, manufacturers of electric vehicles want this to extended
Report: Saptaparno Ghosh
Production: Gayatri Menon
Voiceover: Kanishkaa Balachandran
