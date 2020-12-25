Top videos from The Hindu in 2020

Here’s a selection of the top videos produced by The Hindu this year.

From coronavirus to kadalai mittai, lockdowns to 1000-petalled lotuses, here’s a selection of the top videos produced by The Hindu this year. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more updates.

Silver lining

2020 was a year where little else made news apart from the coronavirus pandemic and the consequent multiple lockdowns. You would be hard pressed to find positives out of the whole situation. But here’s something: watch how air quality around our country improved considerably during the lockdown, thanks to less number of vehicles plying. As a bonus, flamingoes flourished too!

Mumbai’s Dharavi was considered a COVID-19 hotspot. But how a slum with common restrooms and hardly any space for its inhabitants managed to curb the spread of the pandemic has become a lesson for even developed nations. Watch to know more.

The Hindu Explains

The Hindu prides itself on its explainers that offer insights into topics based on the core questions of journalism: Who, What, When, Where, Why and How. Here’s a collection of some of our video explainers on news, politics, business, science and technology, health and other latest developments across the world.

The new, the rare and the unique

How many times have you used asafoetida/hing/perungayam to enhance your curries? Or cure some digestion problems? Not many know that the plant behind the spice has never been grown in India. Until now.

Have you seen or heard about the 1000-petalled lotus? Its origins date back to ancient times, but it was rediscovered in 2009 by Chinese horticulturalist Diake Tian. The 1000-petal lotus is more suited to cooler climates. But it bloomed for the first time in Kerala, on somebody’s terrace. Have a look below.

Eat Raja is a unique, zero-waste juice shop in Bengaluru. The shop offers fruit juice in that particular fruit's shell to avoid any wastage. This not only eliminates the need for water to clean the glasses, but also helps recycle the solid waste generated. Watch the video to know more.

NavIC is India's own navigation system, similar to the U.S.' GPS. It works based on the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS).

A California-based company NDB has made a self-charging battery by trapping nuclear waste in an artificial diamond-case. The company claims the battery can run for 28,000 years on a single charge. Watch the video here.

Yummy in my tummy

From way down south comes the Thoothukudi macaroon, the Kovilpatti Kadalai Mittai, Othakadai halwa and more. Here are our top food videos from this year.

Some aww and some more..

Nothing is more heartwarming than the story of Milkuri Gangavva, a farmer in Lambadipally village, 200 kilometres from Hyderabad. Life changed after she started appearing in the YouTube video channel ‘My Village Show’ which has more than 1.58 million subscribers. She will now be featured on CNN’s brand-new, cross-platform series Tech for Good.

A few other top videos produced by The Hindu this year...