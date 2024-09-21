Tipping Point | India’s deforestation crisis and Europe’s devastating floods

In this episode of Tipping Point, Priyali Prakash examines pressing global climate issues. India continues to face a deforestation crisis, with over 134,000 hectares of forest lost in 2023, raising concerns about the country’s net-zero ambitions. In central Europe, Storm Boris has triggered deadly floods, claiming lives and causing widespread destruction across Austria, the Czech Republic, and beyond. Meanwhile, Costa Rica, Iceland, New Zealand, and Switzerland have reached a landmark trade agreement aimed at addressing climate change through the removal of tariffs on environmental goods and the regulation of fossil fuel subsidies.