GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tipping Point | India’s deforestation crisis ad Europe’s devastating floods?

Published - September 21, 2024 07:23 pm IST

Priyali Prakash

In this episode of Tipping Point, Priyali Prakash examines pressing global climate issues. India continues to face a deforestation crisis, with over 134,000 hectares of forest lost in 2023, raising concerns about the country’s net-zero ambitions. In central Europe, Storm Boris has triggered deadly floods, claiming lives and causing widespread destruction across Austria, the Czech Republic, and beyond. Meanwhile, Costa Rica, Iceland, New Zealand, and Switzerland have reached a landmark trade agreement aimed at addressing climate change through the removal of tariffs on environmental goods and the regulation of fossil fuel subsidies.

Published - September 21, 2024 07:23 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.