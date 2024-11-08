 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

The state of the economy: pre-budget reality & post-budget hopes
Premium

Subscriber exclusive webinar with Vikas Dhoot

Published - November 08, 2024 01:46 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Ahead of the full Union Budget for this year, it’s time to ask some pertinent questions about the state of the Indian economy.

The Hindu welcomes subscribers to join our Economics Editor, Vikas Dhoot, as he paints the big picture view and addresses concerns, implications on people’s day-to-day lives, and the medium-term outlook for India’s economy.

This is a live, interactive session – you may raise any questions you have on the economy and its prospects for our expert to answer.

Published - November 08, 2024 01:46 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.