The NDA’s economic challenge — structural changes needed for growth, and what the mandate means | The Hindu Parley

After a decisive win in the Lok Sabha election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi now faces the difficult task of reviving economic growth and fixing India’s job problem. In a conversation moderated by Anuradha Raman, Rathin Roy and M.R. Madhavan discuss the challenges ahead for the economy and polity.

