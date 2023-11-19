Vijayendra as new party chief | Will this move consolidate BJP’s position in Karnataka?

November 19, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST

Appointment of the Vijayendra, MLA and son of former Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa, comes after party’s poor performance in Lingayat-dominated seats of North and Central Karnataka in the Assembly election held earlier this year.

During the Assembly election in May, 2023, the BJP did not perform well in its major catchment area of North and Central Karnataka, where up to 69 Assembly seats are dominated by the Lingayat community.

The appointment of Mr. Vijayendra, considered his father’s political heir, is aimed at providing some salve to the Lingayat community’s alienation.

In this episode of Talking Politics, we discuss how this move will consolidate or impact BJP’s position in Karnataka.

Script and Presentation: Nistula Hebbar

Production: K Rajashree Das and Yuvasree S