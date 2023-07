July 03, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST

Top leaders of Opposition parties deliberated in Patna on June 23 to chalk out a roadmap for the formation of an anti-BJP front for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

In this episode of Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar, we discuss the Opposition meet in Patna and the history of coalition governments.

Script and Presentation: Nistula Hebbar

Produced: Gayatri Menon