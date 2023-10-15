HamberMenu
Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar | Five-state elections | How will BJP strategise state polls for 2024 elections

In this episode of Talking Politics, we discuss how the BJP will strategise the upcoming five-state election for the 2024 polls

October 15, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST

Nistula Hebbar
Nistula Hebbar

The set of Assembly elections now scheduled in five States – Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Mizoram - will see the BJP test drive at least some of the ideas and issues that it feels will loom large in 2024.

While the BJP has not released a full list of candidates for all States, the four lists for Madhya Pradesh and the first list of candidates for Rajasthan have seen the party field several MPs, mostly from the Lower House, for the Assembly elections.

In this episode of Talking politics, we discuss BJP’s strategy for the 2024 assembly elections based on the candidate list released by the party for the upcoming five-state elections.

Script and Presentation: Nistula Hebbar

Production: Rajashree Das K, Yuvasree S and Gayatri Menon

