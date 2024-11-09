Subscriber-exclusive discussion - Israel-Palestine: Why is peace elusive?

 />
Published - November 09, 2024 11:27 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack on Israel and Israel’s continuing war on Gaza have brought the Palestinian question back to the forefront of West Asia’s geopolitics. With the war devastating much of Gaza and resulting in the deaths of 37,000 Palestinians, more countries are voicing strong support for a future Palestinian state. Recently, three European countries—Spain, Ireland, and Norway—recognized Palestine as a state, and more are expected to follow. Arab nations, including Saudi Arabia and Jordan, maintain that lasting peace in the region is unattainable unless the Palestinian issue is resolved. The internationally endorsed solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict is the two-state solution.

In this discussion on the Israel-Palestine crisis, Dr. Stanly Johny, The Hindu’s International Affairs Editor, examines the conflict and its broader impact.

