Watch | Quad is here to stay, to assist, to partner and to complement, says PM Modi

Watch: Quad is here to stay, says PM Modi

The leaders of the Quad grouping agreed to launch of a new coast guard exercise, a logistics network, and a project to combat cervical cancer

Updated - September 22, 2024 07:06 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday arrived in the U.S. for the annual Quad Summit.

In his opening remarks at the summit, PM Modi said that the Quad is not against anyone, but for a rules-based international order and respect for sovereignty. “Our message is clear - Quad is here to stay, to assist, to partner and to complement,” he said. A free, open, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific is the grouping’s priority, Mr. Modi said, without naming any country. The leaders of the Quad group of countries met at their sixth summit-level meeting to announce a broad range of outcomes.

These included launching a new coast guard exercise, a logistics network, expanding maritime surveillance, and a project to combat cervical cancer.

The Quad summit holds immediate significance and takes place against the backdrop of pressing global challenges and transitions in leadership among some member nations.

Mr. Modi met U.S. President Joe Biden, Japanese PM Kishida, and Australian PM Albanese for bilateral talks before the event.

Published - September 22, 2024 06:45 pm IST

