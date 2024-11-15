Passing on the Gavel: From DY Chandrachud to Sanjiv Khanna | Watch

Hello and welcome to The Hindu. I’m Krishnadas Rajagopal. I am a legal correspondent covering the Supreme Court. Thank you for joining us in this interaction, we will be talking about the legacy of the Chief Justice of India Dr. DY Chandrachud, who is retiring on November 10, and the road ahead with his successor and the 51st Chief Justice of India, Justice Sanjiv Khanna. Justice Khanna will be sworn in on November 11 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan by President Draupadi Murmu. He would preside over Court 1, the Chief Justice’s Court, shortly after the swearing-in ceremony. His tenure would last till May 13, 2025.

Justice Chandrachud: India’s 50th Chief Justice DY Chandrachud is retiring after a tenure of eight years in the Supreme Court with little over two years as the top judge. Articulate, subtle and rhetorical Chief Justice Chandrachud’s tenure is sprinkled with momentous judgments and technological advances in judicial administration he captained since the pandemic years. But there is also a certain amount of enigma which gives rise to conflicting conclusions about the judge, especially in recent days as retirement drew near. On one side lies his judicial work upholding the right to privacy, declaring a permanent commission for women in the Army, striking down the electoral bonds scheme, and several more. On the other hand, lies his speech about turning to God rather than the Constitution for a solution to the Ayodhya dispute and his having over the Prime Minister for Ganesh puja and later justifying it.

Justice Sanjeev Khanna: Justice. Khanna would have roughly one-fourth of his predecessor’s tenure as CJI, bringing to the fore the argument that CJIs should have a fixed tenure of at least two years. J. Khanna inherits a Supreme Court still struggling with pendency. It is also a court that is ambitious about using technology to ease access to justice. It is to be seen if J. Khanna would continue to form Constitution Benches to hear seminal issues, a regular feature during the tenures of Chief Justices Chandrachud and Lalit. One of the first challenges Justice Khanna, whose career on the Bench saw a meteoric rise from a senior puisne judge in the Delhi High Court to Supreme Court judge and Chief Justice of India, would face is to fill up the two judicial vacancies at the top court - that of Justice Chandrachud and Justice Hima Kohli.