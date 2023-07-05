HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Watch | Kabaddi in saris: How women in rural Maharashtra are breaking barriers

A video on series of Kabbadi tournaments conducted for women in rural Maharashtra

July 05, 2023 05:42 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

These women in rural Maharashtra are reliving lost memories of childhood

Many of them are dressed in saris, but that hasn’t deterred them from indulging in one of their favourite sports

This rather unusual sight has been possible thanks to an NGO that works for the upliftment and rights of marginalised women in Maharashtra

The Committee of Resource Organisation (CORO) India’s Ekal Mahila Sangathan (Single Women’s Organisation), recently organised string of Kabbadi tournaments

These tournaments were conducted in four districts in the state — Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded and Latur

Among the 854 women who played in these tournaments were those aged 18 and 70

Report: Purnima Sah

Videos & pictures: Special Arrangement

Production: Gayatri Menon

Voiceover: Sharmada Venkatasubramanian

Related Topics

kabaddi

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.