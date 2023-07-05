Watch | Kabaddi in saris: How women in rural Maharashtra are breaking barriers

July 05, 2023 05:42 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST

These women in rural Maharashtra are reliving lost memories of childhood

Many of them are dressed in saris, but that hasn’t deterred them from indulging in one of their favourite sports

This rather unusual sight has been possible thanks to an NGO that works for the upliftment and rights of marginalised women in Maharashtra

The Committee of Resource Organisation (CORO) India’s Ekal Mahila Sangathan (Single Women’s Organisation), recently organised string of Kabbadi tournaments

These tournaments were conducted in four districts in the state — Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded and Latur

Among the 854 women who played in these tournaments were those aged 18 and 70

Report: Purnima Sah

Videos & pictures: Special Arrangement

Production: Gayatri Menon

Voiceover: Sharmada Venkatasubramanian