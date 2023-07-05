Watch | Kabaddi in saris: How women in rural Maharashtra are breaking barriers

These women in rural Maharashtra are reliving lost memories of childhood
Many of them are dressed in saris, but that hasn’t deterred them from indulging in one of their favourite sports
This rather unusual sight has been possible thanks to an NGO that works for the upliftment and rights of marginalised women in Maharashtra
The Committee of Resource Organisation (CORO) India’s Ekal Mahila Sangathan (Single Women’s Organisation), recently organised string of Kabbadi tournaments
These tournaments were conducted in four districts in the state — Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded and Latur
Among the 854 women who played in these tournaments were those aged 18 and 70
Report: Purnima Sah
Videos & pictures: Special Arrangement
Production: Gayatri Menon
Voiceover: Sharmada Venkatasubramanian
