Jaishankar discusses bilateral ties with Thailand and New Zealand counterparts

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met Foreign Affairs Minister of Thailand, Don Pramudwinai in Bangkok. Meanwhile, he also met Foreign Affairs Minister of New Zealand, Winston Peters.

S Jaishankar has travelled to Bangkok for the East Asia Summit (EAS) and ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) which is to be held on Thursday and Friday respectively amid heightened tensions prevailing between China and Vietnam in the South China Sea region following aggression by the Chinese coast guard since early July.

The visit will enable Jaishankar to meet his counterparts from the region and beyond, including the United Nations Security Council’s five permanent members.