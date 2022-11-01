Watch | Is Hindi being imposed across India?

A video on India’s language politics

In September 2022, the 11th volume of the Report of the Official Language Committee headed by Home Minister Amit Shah, was submitted to President Droupadi Murmu.

The recommendations say that English will be permitted to be a medium of instruction in all technical and non-technical institutions only where it is absolutely essential.

This has been viewed by some as “Hindi imposition” and protests have erupted.

The Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu and Kerala, M.K Stalin and Pinarayi Vijayan, have called for equal treatment to all the languages specified under the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

