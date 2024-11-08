How India Became A Superpower In Chess  

P.K. Ajith Kumar is working as Sr. Assistant Editor (Sports) in The Hindu’s Kozhikode bureau. He writes about chess, cricket, and other sports, as well as films, music, books, and culture. He has covered several national and international events, including the World Championships and World Cups.

He is a Kerala State Award winner for reporting. He did his M.A. in English Literature from the University of Kerala and PG Diploma in Journalism from the Institute of Journalism, Press Club, Thiruvananthapuram.