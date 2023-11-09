How did Karnataka get its name? | From The Hindu Archives

November 09, 2023 12:16 pm | Updated 12:24 pm IST

Did you know that the state of Karnataka was called Mysore until 1973?

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Mysore state’s renaming as Karnataka. The rechristening happened on November 1st, 1973, 17 years after the state was formed in 1956

An article that appeared in The Hindu says

“The age-old name Mysore slided back into history when the State was rechristened ‘Karnataka’ to-day. Millions of Kannada speaking people went gay celebrating the occasion.”

The then Chief Minister, D. Devaraj Urs, had unveiled a granite commemoration tablet inscribing the new name and a map of the State.

Production: Gayatri Menon

Research : Gayatri Menon & Murali N Krishnaswamy

Archive Photo courtesy : Dinesh Krishnan & Akhila E

Voiceover: Nalme Nachiyar