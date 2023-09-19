Watch | How a coup ended democracy in Chile in 1973 | From The Hindu Archives

Over 2,000 people killed. Around 30,000 tortured
These numbers tell a dark history of Chile, where a democratically elected socialist government was ousted in a military coup 50 years ago.
On September 11th, 1973 a military coup led by General Augusto Pinochet overthrew the world’s first democratically elected Marxist president Salvador Allende
The United States played a significant role in the events either side of the coup
Here we turn the pages of The Hindu’s archives to look back at the history.
Production : Gayatri Menon
Research: Gayatri Menon & Murali N Krishnaswamy
Voiceover: Sharmada Venkatasubramanian
Archive Photo courtesy : Dinesh Krishnan
