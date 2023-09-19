HamberMenu
Watch | How a coup ended democracy in Chile in 1973 | From The Hindu Archives

A video that looks back at a coup that ended democracy in Chile, 50 years ago

September 19, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Over 2,000 people killed. Around 30,000 tortured

These numbers tell a dark history of Chile, where a democratically elected socialist government was ousted in a military coup 50 years ago.

On September 11th, 1973 a military coup led by General Augusto Pinochet overthrew the world’s first democratically elected Marxist president Salvador Allende

The United States played a significant role in the events either side of the coup

Here we turn the pages of The Hindu’s archives to look back at the history.

Production : Gayatri Menon

Research: Gayatri Menon & Murali N Krishnaswamy

Voiceover: Sharmada Venkatasubramanian

Archive Photo courtesy : Dinesh Krishnan

