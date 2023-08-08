HamberMenu
How a coup 50 years ago changed Afghanistan| From The Hindu Archives

A video on The Hindu’s report about the 1973 Afghanistan coup 

August 08, 2023 01:00 pm | Updated 01:00 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Afghanistan, a landlocked country, has been affected by conflicts for decades. But did you know that it all started with a coup which overthrew Afghanistan’s monarchy in 1973?

King Zahir Shah was undergoing medical treatment in Italy, when his regime was overthrown in a coup by Gen. Mohammed Daud Khan

Also in July, 1973 the Indian government headed by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi decided to import 4.5 million tonnes of wheat

Here we turn the pages of The Hindu’s archives to look back at the history.

Production : Gayatri Menon

Reseach: Reasearch: Gayatri Menon & Murali N Krishnaswamy

Voiceover: Sharmada Venkatasubramanian

Archive Photo courtesy : Dinesh Krishnan

