From The Hindu Archives | When Tamil Nadu Govt. wanted to abolish Governor’s post

July 24, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST

In 1973, the Tamil Nadu government had asked the Centre to abolish the post of the Governor, calling it a legacy of the British colonial system.

50 years later, the tug of war between states and the office of the governor still continues.

Also in the same week in 1973, the Pakistan Assembly gave President Zulfikar Ali Bhutto authority to recognise Bangladesh

Here we turn the pages of The Hindu’s archives to look back at the history.

Production: Gayatri Menon Reasearch: Gayatri Menon & Murali N Krishnaswamy Voiceover: Sharmada Venkatasubramanian