'Food doesn't have religion', Zomato responds after customer seeks non-Muslim delivery executive

A man from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday night took to Twitter to state that he had cancelled an order on food aggregator Zomato as he was assigned a non-Hindu delivery executive.

Using the handle @NaMo_SARKAAR, the man, with the user name Pandit Amit Shukla, at 8.26 p.m. wrote: “Just cancelled an order on Zomato they allocated a non hindu rider for my food they said they can't change rider and can't refund on cancellation I said you can't force me to take a delivery I don't want don't refund just cancel.”

Stating that he would take up the issue with his lawyer, he shared screenshots of his chat with the customer care of Zomato. He complained that he didn’t want his order to be delivered by “a Muslim man.”

Zomato’s handle responded: “Food doesn’t have a religion. It is a religion.”