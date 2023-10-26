Watch | Focus Tamil Nadu — Adyar Ananda Bhavan controversy and food politics

October 26, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated October 27, 2023 01:39 pm IST

Tamil Nadu is no stranger to food politics. A controversy was triggered by a comment made by Srinivasa Raja, the managing director of Adyar Ananda Bhavan, one of the most popular restaurant chains, based out of Tamil Nadu.

In an interview, Mr Raja was asked that while vegetarian restaurants in Tamil Nadu had remained largely under the domain of the Brahmins, how did the concept change and evolve, and how did the caste dynamics change, for Mr Raja, a non-Brahmin, to run a vegetarian restaurant chain.

Mr Raja responded that this could be attributed to ‘Periyar’ EV Ramaswamy, the founder of the Dravidar Kazhagam, who challenged the caste-based occupations and said anyone could take up any occupation. As this video clip went viral, a section of the Hindutva brigade, including the Indu Makkal Katchi took strong exception to his remarks. They called for a boycott of the Adyar Ananda Bhavan and its popular A2B restaurant chain.

The Hindutva brigade was incensed because Periyar, a rationalist, had strongly criticised Hindu rituals and beliefs. The Dravidian ecosystem countered this with the hashtag #WillEatAtA2B and came in defence of Adyar Ananda Bhavan. It is another matter that, shortly after this controversy occurred, another YouTube channel showed footage of a man of the Narikorava community being denied entry into an A2B outlet in Chennai, virtually challenging Periyar’s concept of caste equality.

This is not the first time a restaurant was caught in such a controversy. Should political ideologies influence our eating choices?

Script and presentation: D. Suresh Kumar

Videography: Thamodharan Bharath

Production: Shibu Narayan