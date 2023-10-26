HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Watch | Focus Tamil Nadu — Adyar Ananda Bhavan controversy and food politics

| Video Credit: Thamodharan Bharath

A video on Adyar Ananda Bhavan controversy

October 26, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated October 27, 2023 01:39 pm IST

D. Suresh Kumar

Tamil Nadu is no stranger to food politics. A controversy was triggered by a comment made by Srinivasa Raja, the managing director of Adyar Ananda Bhavan, one of the most popular restaurant chains, based out of Tamil Nadu.

In an interview, Mr Raja was asked that while vegetarian restaurants in Tamil Nadu had remained largely under the domain of the Brahmins, how did the concept change and evolve, and how did the caste dynamics change, for Mr Raja, a non-Brahmin, to run a vegetarian restaurant chain.

Mr Raja responded that this could be attributed to ‘Periyar’ EV Ramaswamy, the founder of the Dravidar Kazhagam, who challenged the caste-based occupations and said anyone could take up any occupation. As this video clip went viral, a section of the Hindutva brigade, including the Indu Makkal Katchi took strong exception to his remarks. They called for a boycott of the Adyar Ananda Bhavan and its popular A2B restaurant chain.

The Hindutva brigade was incensed because Periyar, a rationalist, had strongly criticised Hindu rituals and beliefs. The Dravidian ecosystem countered this with the hashtag #WillEatAtA2B and came in defence of Adyar Ananda Bhavan. It is another matter that, shortly after this controversy occurred, another YouTube channel showed footage of a man of the Narikorava community being denied entry into an A2B outlet in Chennai, virtually challenging Periyar’s concept of caste equality.

This is not the first time a restaurant was caught in such a controversy. Should political ideologies influence our eating choices?

Script and presentation: D. Suresh Kumar

Videography: Thamodharan Bharath

Production: Shibu Narayan 

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.