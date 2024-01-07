Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren skipped the seventh and the last summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a land scam case on December 30.
While Soren is not the only chief minister under ED scanner - Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also received multiple summons from the central agency - Soren’s troubles provide an eerie echo to those faced by former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav back in 1997.
Script and Presentation: Nistula Hebbar
Production: Yuvasree S and Gayatri Menon
