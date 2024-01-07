January 07, 2024 04:08 pm | Updated 04:08 pm IST

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren skipped the seventh and the last summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a land scam case on December 30.

While Soren is not the only chief minister under ED scanner - Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also received multiple summons from the central agency - Soren’s troubles provide an eerie echo to those faced by former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav back in 1997.

Script and Presentation: Nistula Hebbar

Production: Yuvasree S and Gayatri Menon