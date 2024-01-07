GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chief Ministers under ED scanner | What next for Hemant Soren and Kejriwal? 

In this episode of Talking Politics, we discuss ED summons to Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren and how the development is likely to play out in the election year 

January 07, 2024 04:08 pm | Updated 04:08 pm IST

Nistula Hebbar
Nistula Hebbar

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren skipped the seventh and the last summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a land scam case on December 30.

While Soren is not the only chief minister under ED scanner - Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also received multiple summons from the central agency - Soren’s troubles provide an eerie echo to those faced by former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav back in 1997.

Script and Presentation: Nistula Hebbar

Production: Yuvasree S and Gayatri Menon

