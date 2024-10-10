Chennai Air Show: What went wrong? | Focus Tamil Nadu

October 6 would have ideally been a day to rejoice. As many as 72 aircraft, flown by air warriors of the Indian Air Force held Chennai spellbound for two hours with a mesmerising air show. An estimated 15 lakh people watched the show on the shoreline of Chennai. It was touted as the “largest attended air show in the world”. However, after the spectacle in the sky ended, it was mayhem on the ground.

Many people were dehydrated and fainted. Five persons lost their lives due to heat-related exhaustion. All these pointed to one thing – a clear failure to adhere to guidelines on protocols to be followed during mass gatherings and heat conditions.

Ten years ago, the National Disaster Management Authority released a guide for State and local authorities for Managing Crowd at Events and Venues of Mass Gathering. This document calls for controlling not just crowd inflow, but also controlling outflow, if needed. It says authorities must take into account public transport timetables – in this case, the show was on a Sunday and there are complaints that the Southern Railway did not operate special MRTS services.

The Union Health Ministry had in June this year, as part of a guideline for tackling heatwave conditions, called for adequate announcements in the local language, including media campaigns about measures to avoid dehydration, wearing appropriate clothing, and ways to identify primary symptoms of heat-related illness and contact first responders. It called for designated safe and accessible areas for rapid whole-body cooling of heat exhaustion and heatstroke patients. What exactly happened on the ground?

Presentation: D. Suresh KumarProduction: Shibu NarayanVideo: Thamodharan B.