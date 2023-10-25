October 25, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST

TCS, Infosys, HCL Tech and Wipro announced their second quarter results over the past few days. Most presented a pretty gloomy picture for the near future.

While highlighting some deal wins, Infosys’s CEO acknowledged that macroeconomic environment was uncertain.

Post pandemic, IT firms have been missing revenue growth expectations but are able to use cost levers to meet profit expectations. Financials of the past are important, but even more critical is how the future looks.

What does this mean for jobs in the sector that currently employs in excess of 5 million? Can people expect significant salary increments?

