Business Matters | Why the recent spectrum auctions are important for India

A video explaining why the recent 5G spectrum auction is important for India

5G or fifth generation telecom technology allows for much greater bandwidth, and hence faster downloads and low latency (time taken for data to be transferred).

4G technology uses longer waves at lower frequencies to transmit data. 5G uses shorter waves at higher frequencies. As 5G transmission happens with waves only measuring up to 10 mm (4G transmission is in the tens of cms), far more transmission ‘cells’ are required but they are much smaller in size than the 4G towers we are used to.

5G transmission units are small enough to be mounted 250 m apart, on street lamps, treetops and traffic signals to ensure there is no transmission loss.

Reliance Jio bid for the most value of spectrum in the auctions that concluded on August 1. It has bid for spectrum value just exceeding Rs. 88,000 crore. Bharti Airtel occupies second slot while Vodafone Idea is the third.

Why did some spectrum go unsold? How useful will 5G technology be for you?