Business Matters | US-China tensions get a semiconductor twist

In this episode of Business Matters, we discuss why US is worried about a new phone released by Chinese mobile phone company Huawei

September 20, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST

K. Bharat Kumar

A few days ago, Chinese mobile phone company Huawei introduced the Mate 60 Pro model with a 7 nm chipset. 

What does 7 nm mean? In industry parlance such size is referred to as a process or a process node – eg, 14 nm, 10 nm, 7 nm or 5 nm. The lower that number, the smaller the size of the transistor used in the chipset, which means you can pack in more transistors for more power and performance. 

Over the years, the size of transistors in chipsets has kept shrinking, allowing technologists to pack in more transistors and hence more power. 7 nm and lower-sized transistors have been used only in advanced applications, such as 5G phones in the US or for enabling AI in warfare. The US’s geopolitical partner Taiwan’s TSMC is a supplier of such chipsets. South Korea, another of US’s allies, is also a source of advanced semiconductors. 

Why is the US worried? Should India be worried?

Script and presentation: K. Bharat Kumar

Videography: Thamodharan Bharath

Production: Shibu Narayan

