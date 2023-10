October 11, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST

Economists have feared the worst for the US economy over past several months, and those fears have not been borne out. But now, there are indications that the country may indeed go into a recession.

Analysts have wrung their hands at some wild action in the U.S. bond markets this past week. What exactly is happening? And why should India be worried?

Script and presentation: K. Bharat Kumar

Data and Ideation: Hari Viswanath

Videography: Thamodharan Bharat

Production: Shibu Narayan