HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Business Matters | How climate change is both affecting, and helping, the shipping industry

In this episode of Business Matters, we discuss how climate change is hitting the shipping industry and the pace of global trade

November 22, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST

K. Bharat Kumar

For a few months now, the Panama Canal has been seeing the worst drought in its 143-year history. The situation is so dire that the authority that regulates the canal has put out a statement that ‘current severity and its recurrence has no historical precedence’. And that is hitting the shipping industry and the pace of global trade.

But do you know what could be a temporary solace? Global warming due to climate change. Sounds intriguing?

Script and presentation: K. Bharat Kumar

Production: Shibu Narayan

Videography: Thamodharan Bharath 

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.