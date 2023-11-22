November 22, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST

For a few months now, the Panama Canal has been seeing the worst drought in its 143-year history. The situation is so dire that the authority that regulates the canal has put out a statement that ‘current severity and its recurrence has no historical precedence’. And that is hitting the shipping industry and the pace of global trade.

But do you know what could be a temporary solace? Global warming due to climate change. Sounds intriguing?

Script and presentation: K. Bharat Kumar

Production: Shibu Narayan

Videography: Thamodharan Bharath