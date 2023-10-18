ADVERTISEMENT

Business Matters | How China Plus One is playing out for U.S., India

October 18, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST

A video on how China Plus One strategy is playing out for U.S, India

K. Bharat Kumar

Earlier, we had seen how China Plus One is an opportunity for India, what competition it faces here and so on. 

That begs the question, how exactly have the imports by US, the world’s largest economy, changed in behaviour? You will recall that in 2018, the then US President Donald Trump began the trade war with China. 

In early 2021, his successor Joe Biden put out an executive order that identified key areas in which to diversify supply chains. The intent was to lower their dependence on China and work with countries seen as more friendly. 

Five years on, how have things changed?

Script and presentation: K. Bharat Kumar

Production: Shibu Narayan

Videography: Shiva Raj

CONNECT WITH US