Bihar crushes seized liquor bottles. What happens next?

A video on Bihar government’s decision to set up factories to make glass bangles out of seized liquor bottles

In Bihar, liquor had been banned since April 5, 2016. Yet, every month, lakhs of illegal liquor bottles have been seized, and crushed with JCB machines Rather than treating these bottles as waste, the government has come up with a plan to salvage them They have now decided to set up factories to make glass bangles out of seized liquor bottles It is an initiative under its Rural Livelihoods Promotion Programme, which is locally known as JEEVIKA. The State Excise and Prohibition department has allocated ₹1 crore to set up a glass-making factory in Patna and send JEEVIKA women for training in bangle-making to other States



