As curtains fall on the tenure of Justice D.Y. Chandrachud as the Chief Justice of India, he leaves behind a legacy of landmark Supreme Court judgments and a host of administrative reforms. Does he leave the Supreme Court, as an institution, in a better place than where he found it?

Join us for an insightful discussion on the tenure of the Chief Justice, featuring Krishnadas Rajagopal, Legal Correspondent at The Hindu, and Aaratrika Bhaumik, Senior Sub-Editor. Tune in to The Hindu at 2 PM on November 9 for an insightful analysis.

