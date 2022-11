A video on the Airbus C295 aircraft for the Indian Air Force

On October 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the C-295 transport aircraft manufacturing facility in Vadodara, Gujarat.

This is the first time a private sector company will be manufacturing a full aircraft in India.

This aircraft is going to be made by Airbus Defence & Space and Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL).

