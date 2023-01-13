HamberMenu
A foreign university degree in India? It might be possible | The Hindu

A video on UGC draft regulations for ‘Setting up and Operation of Campuses of Foreign Higher Educational Institutions in India

January 13, 2023 03:48 pm | Updated 03:48 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Fancy getting a degree from Harvard, Cambridge or Oxford sitting right here in India? 

This could be a reality, soon 

Some of the most sought-after foreign universities and educational institutions could soon set up campuses in India

The University Grants Commission or the UGC, on January 5 announced the draft regulations for ‘setting up and operation of campuses of foreign higher educational institutions in India’ and invited feedback from stakeholders.

The proposal allows a foreign university among the top 500 global rankings, or a foreign educational institution of repute in its home jurisdiction, to apply to the UGC to set up a campus in India.

Such a campus can have its own admission process and criteria to admit Indian and foreign students.

