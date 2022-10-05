5 killed in car accident in Mumbai’s Bandra-Worli Sea Link

A video of a car accident that killed 5 people in Mumbai

Five people were killed and eight injured after a speeding car rammed three cars and an ambulance at an accident site in Mumbai on October 5

The accident took place on the southbound stretch of the Bandra Worli Sea Link

CCTV visuals show a car crashing into the ambulance and other cars parked on the side after an earlier accident.

The ambulance was preparing to take the victims of the accident to a hospital when the second crash took place.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences to the families of the victims.