 
2024 Lok Sabha election results: implications on Indian politics
Published - November 08, 2024 01:52 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Lok Sabha polls of 2024 brought back coalition politics to governance and a stronger opposition in Parliament, as BJP failed to secure a majority on its own.

The impact of this mandate has been unspooling for a while, in the form of tougher face-offs in Parliament with members of the INDIA bloc. Policy-wise too, there have been some shifts because the government is being forced to listen to its allies.

The current coalition government (NDA) at the Centre is, however, not an exact replica of coalition governments in the past.

