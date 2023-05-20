Telangana records 100% institutional deliveries, but C-Section rates highest in India

May 20, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana has clocked a record 100% institutional delivery rate in 2021-22, revealed the Health Management Information System (HMIS) report which was recently released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The State, however, had the highest percentage of Caesarean section deliveries in the country — 55.33 in 2020-21 and 54.09 in 2021-22.

The State had recorded 99.83% institutional deliveries in 2020-21, which increased to 100% in 2021-22. The percentage of safe deliveries also was 100 for the year 2021-22. The total number of institutional deliveries increased from 5,17,245 in 2020-21 to 5,95,765 in 2021-22.

Of the total C-sections performed in 2021-22, as much as 47.13% were at public health facilities and 61.08% at private centres.

According to the report, Telangana has a total of 5,891 public health facilities which include 4,910 health sub-centres, 834 Primary Health Centres, 82 Community Health Centres, 44 sub-district hospitals, and 21 district hospitals. The State has the second lowest abortion rate of 0.9% after Bihar (0.4%).

It saw a total of 6,06,638 live births (3,13,081 males and 2,93,557 females) in 2021-22 of which 7,574 were preterm babies and 38,262 were admitted to NewBorn Stabilisation Unit (NBSU). The number of Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) admissions was 42,060 and the number of deaths in SNCU was 1,879. The total infant deaths stood at 2,171.

Telangana is also among the 17 States which reported 90% or higher immunization of children. The total number of sterilisations done in the State in 2021-22 was 95,151 with only 2,742 males sterilised.

The State scored low in the distribution of sanitary pads as only 1,552 adolescent girls were provided sanitary napkin packs.

Health Minister T.Harish Rao took to Twitter on Saturday and credited the 100% institutional delivery rate to the KCR Kit scheme. Under the BRS government, maternal and child health services have successfully reached the grassroot level, he added.