No leave for faculty in view of Telangana junior doctors’ strike from May 3

May 01, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Ahead of the May 3 strike call given by the Telangana Junior Doctors’ Association, the Director of Medical Education on Monday issued a circular instructing all principals, directors and superintendents to take measures for smooth functioning of institutions.

The circular said that leave of the faculty stand cancelled in view of the impending strike. A duty roster of the faculty has to be prepared for three shifts so that services are not disrupted. In any department, if assistant professors are fewer in number, then associate professors will be posted on duty.

The respective professors and HoDs have been asked to closely monitor their respective departments and units. All service post-graduates who are in peripheral postings should be drafted.

The superintendents and RMOs should keep a close watch and ensure that patient services are not affected, said the DME in the circular.

