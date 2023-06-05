ASHAs in Telangana to now get maternity leave with pay

June 05, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Minister for Health T.Harish Rao on Monday announced that Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) in the State will now be entitled to maternity leave with pay, bringing them on a par with other women employees.

This decision was made during a monthly review meeting held by the Minister where he acknowledged the crucial role played by ASHAs and Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs) in delivering quality medical services to the people at the grassroots.

Mr.Harish Rao directed Health Secretary S.A.M. Rizvi and Commissioner of Health and Family Sweta Mohanty to conduct a comprehensive study on the implementation of maternity leave with pay for ASHAs and second ANMs. The findings of the study are expected to be presented in a detailed report.

Telangana Health Day

A grand celebration of the State’s remarkable progress in the healthcare sector over the past nine years is scheduled to be held on June 14. The occasion aims to showcase the achievements of Telangana’s healthcare sector across departments, highlighting the transformative impact on the lives of its citizens.