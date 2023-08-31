TV journalist assaulted in Rajapalayam

August 31, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - RAJAPALAYAM

A journalist with a private satellite television channel, G. Vaidhyalingam, 49, was allegedly assaulted by a three-member gang here on Wednesday.

According to police, when Mr. Vaidhyalingam was walking on the road at Ambulapuli Bazaar, he was waylaid by one Sakthivel and two of his associates. After abusing the reporter, Sakthivel complained that it was Mr. Vaidhyalingam who complained to the police about him last month.

Suddenly, Sakthivel started attacking him. Then the three men hurled bricks at him and hit his head with a brick and beat him up with a stick.

As local people rushed to Mr. Vaidhyalingam’s rescue, the trio fled the scene, threatening him with dire consequences.

The injured reporter has been admitted to Rajapalayam Government Hospital. Rajapalayam South Police have booked Sakthivel and the others for using abusive language, assault and criminal intimidation.

