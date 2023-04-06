Retired IAS officer D.K. Oza passes away

April 06, 2023 11:40 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

D.K. Oza, retired IAS officer, and former Vice Chancellor of Gandhigram Rural University, passed away in the early hours of Wednesday in Mumbai. He was 89.

Appointed to the Indian Administrative Service in 1957, Mr. Oza started his career as Assistant Collector, Vellore, in 1958. He held various posts in both the State and Union governments.

Mr. Oza served as Deputy and Joint Secretary to the government in Social Welfare, Revenue, Industries, and Agriculture departments; Commissioner for Agricultural Income Tax; Additional Secretary, Board of Revenue; Director, Employment and Training; Special Assistant to the Union Minister of Finance. He served as Chief Electoral Officer in the Public (Elections) Department.

Anu, daughter of Mr. Oza, said the distinctive component of his role as a civil servant was his ability to stay ramrod straight. Ms. Anu recounted how the bureaucrat was known to have broken the mould as the electoral officer by resisting the pressures of corruption. He was deeply influenced by his work in the social welfare and education departments, said Ms. Anu and added that he had been aligned with the Gandhian principles throughout his life.

Mr. Oza is survived by his wife Sushila and daughters Natasha and Anu. The funeral was held in Mumbai on Wednesday.

