People should neglect parties like BJP, says Durai Vaiko

September 05, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - MADURAI

The observations made by Tamil Nadu Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Udayanidhi Stalin on ‘Sanatana Dharma’ were not wrong and they did not create enmity among sections of society as claimed by the BJP, the RSS and such outfits, said Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam headquarters secretary Durai Vaiko here on Tuesday.

Speaking to media persons here on Tuesday, he said with Lok Sabha elections fast approaching, the BJP was keen on garnering support from the people under some pretext or the other. “Voters should neglect not only such political parties, but also politicians, who twisted and interpreted facts dangerously to create disharmony [in society],” he said.

While coming to power in 2014, the BJP had made tall promises. Today, it had to face the people with empty hands. It was in a state of frustration. Its leaders were unable to stomach the increasing popularity of the opposition parties, especially, after they came under the banner ‘INDIA’, Mr. Durai Vaiko said, adding that many more unfounded statements would come in the coming days from the BJP and its allies.

In 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed to make India a five trillion dollar economy. But, the voters should know where we stood today and neglect the BJP when it came to them seeking votes. The BJP had sold out all ‘Navratna’ public sector undertakings to its “friends”, showing the least concern for the people and the nation.

He said the LS elections would be the beginning of the end of the BJP’s political ride. The joblessness faced by the youth of the country, the rise in prices of essential goods, et al, had pushed the common man to the wall. The livelihood of almost one-third of the population was a big question. To divert the attention from the real situation, the BJP had taken up the ‘Sanatana Dharma’ tool.

Responding to a math head’s announcement of ₹10-crore bounty on the head of Mr. Udayanidhi, the MDMK leader asked whether it was taught in Sanatana Dharma. He asked the BJP leaders to read about Hindu culture and Hinduism. Mr. Udayanidhi had not spoken ill of Hinduism and only BJP leaders gave a twist to it, he added.

Mr. Durai Vaiko was here to review the arrangements being made for the party’s conference on the occasion of Annadurai’s birth anniversary on September 15. Many party functionaries from southern districts were present. Madurai South MLA M. Boominathan presided over the meeting.