Online loan apps drive youth to end life near Nagercoil

September 02, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

A college student, who had availed himself of loans from online apps, ended his life after he was allegedly threatened to pay more to settle the loans.

Police said S. Gurunath, 21, a college student from Xavierpuram near Tiruvithancode, was found dead in his house recently. Thuckalay police, while screening his mobile phone and laptop, found that the victim had obtained loans from online apps for online trading.

Even though he was repaying the loans, Gurunath was asked to pay more interest. When Gurunath argued that he had already paid more than what he had received, the apps allegedly sent his morphed nude photos to him warning that those disturbing photos would be sent to his parents and relatives.

Upset over this, Gurunath took the extreme step, the police said. Seeking action against the loan apps, Gurunath’s father Sridharan filed a complaint.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 and Speak2Us helpline at 9375493754.)