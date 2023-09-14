HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

MSME unit owners send speed posts to CM demanding reduction in power costs

September 14, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - COIMBATORE/TIRUPPUR

Owners of Micro, Small, and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) in Tamil Nadu have sent messages through speed post to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday demanding withdrawal of peak hour and revision of fixed power charges.

In Coimbatore district, about 400 people sent speed posts and in Tiruppur, the industry owners marched from the office of KNITCMA (Knit Cloth Manufacturers Association) to the post office at the railway station to highlight their demands.

ALSO READ
Power tariff hike comes into effect in Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu Industrial Electricity Consumers Federation, comprising of nearly 150 MSME associations in the State, staged a hunger protest in Tiruppur district on September 7. It decided that its member unit owners will send telegrams, emails, and speed posts to the Chief Minister from September 11 to 24, highlighting their demands.

The federation said the protests were to get the attention of the government on the impact of high power costs on the MSMEs in Tamil Nadu and demanded withdrawal of peak hour charges for MSMEs and downward revision of fixed power charges. The units were not against increase in power consumption charges. But, the hike in other costs since September 2022 had made operation of MSMEs challenging, it said.

ALSO READ
MSMEs down shutters demanding withdrawal of power tariff hike 

The Tiruppur coordinators of the federation, said the electricity tariff hike has led to closure of businesses. Industry associations in Tiruppur expected the Chief Minister to address their grievances during his planned visit to Tiruppur on September 24, they said.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / Coimbatore / electricity production and distribution

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.