Madurai Cyber Crime Police book seer for call to behead Minister

September 06, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai Cyber Crime Wing Police on Wednesday registered a case against Seer Ramachandra Das Paramahans Acharya who had allegedly called for beheading of Tamil Nadu Minister for Sports and Youth Welfare Udayanidhi Stalin and announced a ₹10-crore bounty on his head.

Following a complaint from DMK Advocates’ Wing coordinator J. Devasenan, the police registered the case under IPC Sections 153, 153 A (1) (a), 504, 505 (1) (b), 505 (2) and 506 (ii) against the seer and PiyushRai@benarasiyaa, in which name the post was uploaded in the social media.

After the Minister’s reported remarks on Sanatana Dharma, there have been a war of words between secular and right wing parties in Tamil Nadu and other parts of the country. While the Minister categorically stated that he stood by his statement as there was nothing wrong in it, leaders from the BJP, the RSS and other outfits have condemned his remarks and demanded an apology from him.