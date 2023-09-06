HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Madurai Cyber Crime Police book seer for call to behead Minister

September 06, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai Cyber Crime Wing Police on Wednesday registered a case against Seer Ramachandra Das Paramahans Acharya who had allegedly called for beheading of Tamil Nadu Minister for Sports and Youth Welfare Udayanidhi Stalin and announced a ₹10-crore bounty on his head.

Following a complaint from DMK Advocates’ Wing coordinator J. Devasenan, the police registered the case under IPC Sections 153, 153 A (1) (a), 504, 505 (1) (b), 505 (2) and 506 (ii) against the seer and PiyushRai@benarasiyaa, in which name the post was uploaded in the social media.

After the Minister’s reported remarks on Sanatana Dharma, there have been a war of words between secular and right wing parties in Tamil Nadu and other parts of the country. While the Minister categorically stated that he stood by his statement as there was nothing wrong in it, leaders from the BJP, the RSS and other outfits have condemned his remarks and demanded an apology from him.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.